Mike Evans vs. Amari Cooper second-round debate

Mike Evans owned a 28 percent share of the Buccaneers targets in 2015. In Jameis Winston's rookie season it looked like he clicked right away with his fellow young weapon. However, there might be some reason to believe he could see a smaller share next season. Vincent Jackson missed six games last season and it was in those contests where Evans inflated his share, averaging 8.1 targets per game with Jackson to 12.5 without. Now, Jackson could be near the end of his career at almost 34 years old and Evans could just clearly usurp him as the clear target leader in 2016. However, this is worth keeping in the back of your mind. Should Jameis Winston take another step forward as a passer in his second season, there will be enough volume for both players to eat.