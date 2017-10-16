Midseason #CFBTop25: Saquon Barkley leads future NFL stars

I'm not concerned with Darnold's interception total at this point of the year. Turnovers did not prevent Jameis Winston from becoming a rising star in the NFL, and they won't stop Darnold from taking the reins of a pro offense whenever he decides to leave USC. He has the tools to succeed, and I expect we'll see him do so if his offensive line gets healthy and his young receivers step up late in the year, which is exactly what we witnessed in the second half of the Trojans' nail-biter against Utah on Saturday night.