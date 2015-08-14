Michigan to be outfitted with Nike Jordan Brand

It might look a little strange for the Michael Jordan "Jumpman" logo to be branded all over a storied football stadium, but they'll get used to it in The Big House.
Spurred initially by a phone call from Michael Jordan to Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, Michigan will become the first college football program to be outfitted by the Jordan Brand, a subsidiary of Nike, starting in 2016.
Michigan recently signed a deal with Nike for its apparel rights. But everywhere UM fans would otherwise have seen the traditional Nike swoosh, the iconic "Jumpman" logo will stand in its place.
Jordan issued a formal welcome via social media:
Harbaugh, in turn, returned the acknowledgement.
Naturally, the Michigan basketball team will be a Jordan Brand squad as well, reportedly one of five in the country. The debut, however, will be when Harbaugh's Wolverines play host to Hawaii on Sept. 3, 2016.
Aloha, Michael.