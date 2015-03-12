Michigan test results show Devin Funchess vastly improves 40

He ran a disappointing time of 4.70 at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month, presumably the factor that compelled him to run again on pro day. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks suggested that Funchess could be a man without a position in the NFL if he lacks the explosiveness needed to play receiver, and the strength to play tight end. But a 40 time of more than two-tenths of a second better than his combine effort could compel NFL clubs inclined to draft a big receiver to take a closer look at Funchess. Therein lies the other reason a strong pro-day performance was important for Funchess' draft hopes: the draft competition at wide receiver. The position might be the deepest in this year's draft. Teams that need a receiver should have an opportunity to land a talented one well beyond the first round.