Miami OL Malcolm Bunche to transfer to UCLA for senior season

With quarterback Brett Hundley returning for one more season, UCLA is determined to do everything possible to see that it ends in a championship. The addition of Miami (Fla.) offensive lineman Malcolm Bunche is part of that effort.
The transfer of Bunche, who will be eligible to play immediately in his senior season after earning his degree, was first reported by Bruin Report Online. Bunche (6-foot-7, 327 pounds) started every game at left tackle in 2012, but saw his playing time diminish considerably in '13.
Bunche would have been eligible for the 2014 NFL Draft and received a mid-round grade from the draft advisory board, his father told the Miami Herald. By joining the Bruins, however, Bunche has a chance to boost his stock.
UCLA loses the versatile Xavier Su'a-Filo early to the draft, while Torian White's future remains unclear. White started all 14 games at left tackle as a redshirt freshman and two of the first four games this season before suffering a season-ending broken ankle, but was arrested in November on suspicion of sexual assault. The resolution of the case has yet to be announced.
The arrival of Bunche at UCLA should be a win-win situation. UCLA adds an experienced, talented lineman to its pursuit of Pac-12 and national titles, while regular playing time would give Bunche a chance to catch the eye of NFL evaluators.