Miami Dolphins to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

The current AFC East leaders bring a host of storylines and personalities to the third edition of Hard Knocks In Season.

Hill has the most receiving yards (902) in the first seven games of a season in the Super Bowl era (second-most in NFL history; Charley Hennigan -- 1,044 in 1961). Can he continue on his historic pace? When dynamic rookie speedster De'Von Achane returns, will it re-ignite the explosives out of the backfield?

It will be intriguing to get an up-close look at head coach Mike McDaniel's scheme and how the second-year coach manages a club with high expectations.

Another storyline to follow is how Miami bounces back from getting physically outplayed as it did in Sunday night’s loss to Philly.