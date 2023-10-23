Miami Dolphins to be featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks In Season'

The high-flying 5-2 Miami Dolphins are coming to Hard Knocks.
HBO, NFL Films and the Dolphins announced on Monday that Miami will be featured on this season's edition of Hard Knocks In Season, coming to MAX later this fall.
A release date has yet to be announced. The Arizona Cardinals (2022) and Indianapolis Colts (2021) were featured in the previous two iterations of the show.
The current AFC East leaders bring a host of storylines and personalities to the third edition of Hard Knocks In Season.
Led by Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and others, the Dolphins offer a high-wire offense that has divebombed many defenses, including a 70-point explosion against Denver in Week 3.
Hill has the most receiving yards (902) in the first seven games of a season in the Super Bowl era (second-most in NFL history; Charley Hennigan -- 1,044 in 1961). Can he continue on his historic pace? When dynamic rookie speedster De'Von Achane returns, will it re-ignite the explosives out of the backfield?
It will be intriguing to get an up-close look at head coach Mike McDaniel's scheme and how the second-year coach manages a club with high expectations.
Another storyline to follow is how Miami bounces back from getting physically outplayed as it did in Sunday night’s loss to Philly.
There are storylines galore in South Beach, and the world will get an inside look this season.