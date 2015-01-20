Mayock: T.J. Clemmings can make switch to left tackle in NFL

» Penn State's Donovan Smith (6-6, 341) was a three-year starter for the Nittany Lions, and though he has graduated, he left school with one season of eligibility remaining. His decision to turn pro surprised a lot of observers, including Mayock. But Mayock also thinks Smith has an upside: "This kid can be a better football player than people understand." Daniel Jeremiah said Smith's size obviously is appealing and that "he moves people in the running game." Smith is one of the more mysterious tackle prospects; he looks to be a third-day selection, but perhaps could move up some draft boards.