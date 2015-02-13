Mayock: Kevin White a top-10 lock with fast 40 at NFL combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is not a be-all, end-all evaluation tool for prospects entering the 2015 NFL Draft, but it does allow franchises to answer questions about players they may not truly be able to determine from watching tape or checking out their games in person.
One question a few clubs in the market for a wide receiver want to answer is just how fast is top prospect Kevin White. The 6-foot-3, 210 pounder exploded onto the scene in 2014, and he might be the fastest riser in the draft process since the college season ended as more and more people become intrigued by his unique blend of size and skills.
Count NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock among those interested to also see how fast White will run in Indianapolis. Appearing on NFL Total Access on Friday, Mayock didn't mince words when discussing how important the 40-yard dash would be to the receiver's stock the next few months.
"Kevin White is my No. 1 wide receiver," Mayock said. "He has strong hands and is a physical runner after the catch. The only question is his long speed, and there is a huge difference between him running 4.58 and 4.48. If he runs 4.5 or better, I think he's a lock top-10 pick."
In addition to being Mayock's No. 1 receiver in the draft this year, White is ranked by fellow NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah as the No. 3 overall prospect in 2015.
Despite the lofty rankings, White's chances of going in the top 10 of the draft seem borderline at this point. Besides the questions about his speed, only one team in the top 10 -- the Oakland Raiders at No. 4 -- have a need for a wide receiver, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.
Jeremiah has White going the highest in his mock draft, at No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders, but others are not exactly seeing the same thing. Fellow analysts Charles Davis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein all have White outside the top 10, with a common landing spot at No. 12 to the Cleveland Browns and a floor for him at the 15th overall pick to San Francisco.
We've seen players overcome bad combine 40-yard dashes before, but it seems like the event will be quite important when it comes to White's draft stock this year.