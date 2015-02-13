Mayock: Kevin White a top-10 lock with fast 40 at NFL combine

Published: Feb 13, 2015 at 12:03 PM

The NFL Scouting Combine is not a be-all, end-all evaluation tool for prospects entering the 2015 NFL Draft, but it does allow franchises to answer questions about players they may not truly be able to determine from watching tape or checking out their games in person.

» Sources Tell Us: What we're hearing about top NFL prospects

One question a few clubs in the market for a wide receiver want to answer is just how fast is top prospect Kevin White. The 6-foot-3, 210 pounder exploded onto the scene in 2014, and he might be the fastest riser in the draft process since the college season ended as more and more people become intrigued by his unique blend of size and skills.

Count NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock among those interested to also see how fast White will run in Indianapolis. Appearing on NFL Total Access on Friday, Mayock didn't mince words when discussing how important the 40-yard dash would be to the receiver's stock the next few months.

"Kevin White is my No. 1 wide receiver," Mayock said. "He has strong hands and is a physical runner after the catch. The only question is his long speed, and there is a huge difference between him running 4.58 and 4.48. If he runs 4.5 or better, I think he's a lock top-10 pick."

In addition to being Mayock's No. 1 receiver in the draft this year, White is ranked by fellow NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah as the No. 3 overall prospect in 2015.

Despite the lofty rankings, White's chances of going in the top 10 of the draft seem borderline at this point. Besides the questions about his speed, only one team in the top 10 -- the Oakland Raiders at No. 4 -- have a need for a wide receiver, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.

Jeremiah has White going the highest in his mock draft, at No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders, but others are not exactly seeing the same thing. Fellow analysts Charles Davis, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein all have White outside the top 10, with a common landing spot at No. 12 to the Cleveland Browns and a floor for him at the 15th overall pick to San Francisco.

We've seen players overcome bad combine 40-yard dashes before, but it seems like the event will be quite important when it comes to White's draft stock this year.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.

news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."

news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday.

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More