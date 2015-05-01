Mayock: Dallas needs to have plan in place for Randy Gregory

Published: May 01, 2015 at 02:48 PM

Nebraska edge rusher Randy Gregory had the longest wait of any draft prospect in the "green room," and his wait finally ended late in the second round Friday night, when he went 60th overall to the Dallas Cowboys.

Gregory is a gifted athlete with a big upside as a pass rusher, but off-field issues -- including a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting Combine and reports from NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that he was late to and/or totally missed two team meetings -- caused him to drop.

» Mike Mayock's top 100 2015 draft prospects

"There's no denying the talent, but what I hope is that the Dallas Cowboys have a plan in place, an infrastructure in place, to help this young man deal with what he is going to have to deal with," NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock said during NFL Network's draft coverage. "And I'm not just talking about when he is at the facility. I'm talking about who's he's bringing with him? Who's with him when he's away from the facility? How do you help this young man turn the corner in a positive way?"

Texas coach Charlie Strong, serving as a guest analyst on the draft coverage, agreed that what happens away from the facility is going to be the key.

"Who is he going to be surrounded by?" Strong asked. "And do they have enough leadership in that locker room to take this young man and lead him?"

That brings up another point, said NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "Will he allow himself to be surrounded by those people? Many people get the mentors, get the people who are in their life to give them guidance, show them the right way, and guys choose to go the other way often."

Gregory is the second big pass-rushing addition for Dallas -- and the second with issues. Dallas signed free-agent edge rusher Greg Hardy, who missed the 2014 season and will miss the first 10 games in 2015 for off-field conduct issues.

» Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 prospects for 2015 NFL Draft

"There's a lot of red flags on that line, but if they can go ahead and hunt some quarterbacks, the Dallas Cowboys could win some games. I guess everything will be hunky-dory," said NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who is hosting the network's draft coverage.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW