Mayock: Browns should draft QB with No. 2 overall pick

Published: Jan 23, 2016 at 12:06 PM
The Cleveland Browns have a new coach in Hue Jackson, and with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, the club should -- once again -- take another shot at a new quarterback to go with him, according to NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock.

Johnny Manziel, drafted with a first-round pick two years ago, is likely out of the picture for the Jackson regime. Mayock, responding to a question submitted via Twitter during the NFL Network broadcast of the East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, said the club should address it's clear need at the game's most important position at the top of the draft.

"First and foremost is quarterback, so for me, that conversation is, would you pull the trigger on (North Dakota State QB) Carson Wentz or (Cal QB Jared) Goff at No. 2?," Mayock said. " ... I think you've got to handle the quarterback position if you're Cleveland, at No. 2, but then how about some guys in the (Shrine) Game? A couple of big wide receivers, a center. There's a chance that Alex Mack is going to leave in free agency, so you look at a guy like Graham Glasgow from Michigan in a third or fourth round. You'll see some of these players filling in those gaps."

Mayock also noted the Browns' need for wide receivers, despite Josh Gordon's application for reinstatement.

The Browns' history for drafting quarterbacks is dismal by any standard, but as long as there is a need at that position, there is never a bad time to address it as early as possible in the NFL draft. Jackson recently said the Brownsneed to get a QB at No. 2.

The Browns and every other club in the NFL will get a close look at Wentz next week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, but no club will get a closer look than the Dallas Cowboys, who will coach Wentz's Senior Bowl North squad. As for Goff, the early-entry junior won't get his first chance to throw for NFL scouts until the NFL Scouting Combine next month in Indianapolis.

The Browns should have their pick of any quarterback, if they choose to do so in the first round, given that the Tennessee Titans, who hold the No. 1 pick, presumably have their quarterback of the future in Marcus Mariota. That is, unless a team trades up to No. 1 to get in front of the Browns for Goff.

