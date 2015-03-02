Maxx Williams: Pro day proved my combine 'wasn't a fluke'

Minnesota's Maxx Williams showed at the NFL Scouting Combine why he is considered the best tight end in the 2015 draft. His pro-day performance Monday only strengthened his case.
"I felt like I had a pretty solid day," Williams told reporters, "just showing that what I did at the combine wasn't a fluke."
Williams (6-foot-3 7/8, 249 pounds) stood on his combine numbers, but put in an impressive workout in his positional drills Monday, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. At the combine, he was clocked in 4.78 seconds in the 40, with a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump; a broad jump of 9 feet, 9 inches; a 20-yard shuttle of 4.37 seconds; and a 3-cone drill time of 7.30 seconds.
In short, Williams has made sure his decision to enter the draft after his redshirt sophomore season will pay off.
The draft advisory board actually recommended that Williams stay in school, and while Williams didn't explain why he chose to turn pro, the lack of depth at his position this year probably played a role.
Williams drew praise from Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman, who attended the Golden Gophers' pro day.
"I think everybody knows about his athletic skill set and what he can do in the passing game," said Spielman, who also said Williams has shown improvement in his blocking.
NFL Media analysts Mike Mayock and Bucky Brooks both rate Williams as the best tight end in the 2015 NFL Draft. Williams said he himself would never claim that, but, "I want the combine and (my workouts) to show that I am considered that."
Williams' dad, Brian, was a first-round pick in the 1989 draft by the New York Giants at center, and Maxx obviously can talk to someone who has first-hand experience of the draft process. Maxx Williams also said he has worked out with Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and that Rudolph told him to "have fun with this process."
"It's all a dream right now for me," Williams said. "I'm living my dream."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.