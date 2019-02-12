Maurice Jones-Drew 2019 NFL mock draft: Kyler Murray to Jags

Ten weeks out from the 2019 NFL Draft, I'm taking my first crack at predicting how Round 1 will play out. Quarterbacks? Yeah, I have four of them flying off the board in an eight-pick span. Quarterback hunters? Oh, yeah -- this draft class is fully stocked, as you can see in my initial forecast of the first 32 selections ...

UPDATE: This mock was revised after news broke on Tuesday that Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL while training. The defensive tackle was originally projected to go No. 18 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.

Pick
1
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Nick Bosa
Nick Bosa
Ohio State · DE

School: Ohio State | Year: Junior

The Cardinals must get the absolute best player in the draft. Bosa is just that, adding significant talent to this roster.

Pick
2
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Kentucky · EDGE

School: Kentucky | Year: Senior

The 49ers get the kind of edge rusher they need. Another first-rounder gives them one of the best young D-line units in the league.

Pick
3
New York Jets
New York Jets
Rashan Gary
Rashan Gary
Michigan · DE

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

As a talented and explosive pass rusher, Gary addresses the Jets' top priority on defense.

Pick
4
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Clelin Ferrell
Clelin Ferrell
Clemson · DE

School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)

Pass rushers aren't hard to come by in this draft class. Oakland finds a natural in Ferrell.

Pick
5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Alabama · RB

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

This pick is solely to help Jameis Winston. Bruce Arians loves to pair a downhill running game with his play-action passing concepts.

Pick
6
New York Giants
New York Giants
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State · QB

School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With Eli Manning nearing the end of his career, the Giants get a young, strong-armed quarterback to be his successor.

Pick
7
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Oklahoma · QB

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

The Jags have an opportunity to get the next Patrick Mahomes. Murray is an explosive playmaker who will fit in well with a good defense.

Pick
8
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Montez Sweat
Montez Sweat
Mississippi State · EDGE

School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior

Detroit fills an edge-rushing need with a talented prospect whose stock rose at the Senior Bowl.

Pick
9
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
DK Metcalf
DK Metcalf
Mississippi · WR

School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)

This offseason is all about building around Josh Allen. And this big, talented receiver is the perfect fit.

Pick
10
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Daniel Jones
Daniel Jones
Duke · QB

School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)

The Broncos continue to draft quarterbacks until they get it right. Jones is a big, athletic signal-caller who can make all the throws.

Pick
11
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cody Ford
Cody Ford
Oklahoma · G

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)

With the hiring of Zac Taylor, Cincy's emphasis will be on protecting Andy Dalton.

Pick
12
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jaylon Ferguson
Jaylon Ferguson
Louisiana Tech · EDGE

School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)

The Packers need an edge presence. Why not grab the player who just broke the FBS record for career sacks?

Pick
13
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Drew Lock
Drew Lock
Missouri · QB

School: Missouri | Year: Senior

With the (possible) departure of Ryan Tannehill, Miami must address this position. Lock has the quick release everyone is looking for.

Pick
14
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Quinnen Williams
Quinnen Williams
Alabama · DT

School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With the (potential) loss of free agent Grady Jarrett, Dan Quinn adds the best interior lineman in the draft.

Pick
15
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Jawaan Taylor
Jawaan Taylor
Florida · T

School: Florida | Year: Junior

Taylor is a big tackle who can immediately help an offensive line that was plagued by injuries in 2018.

Pick
16
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Andre Dillard
Andre Dillard
Washington State · T

School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)

With Cam Newton's health concerns, the Panthers have to be able to protect their franchise face.

Pick
17
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Jonah Williams
Jonah Williams
Alabama · OT

School: Alabama | Year: Junior

Williams is a stud lineman who will help solidify this offensive line -- and protecting Baker Mayfield is a must.

Pick
18
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Greg Little
Greg Little
Mississippi · T

School: Mississippi | Year: Junior

The Vikings paid Kirk Cousins a ton of money last offseason to elevate their offense, but a porous O-line never really gave him a chance. Fixing the unit up front will go a long way to getting this offense back on track.

Pick
19
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Marquise Brown
Marquise Brown
Oklahoma · WR

School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior

Speed, speed, speed. Brown's an explosive playmaker who will open up this offense.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Devin White
Devin White
LSU · LB

School: LSU | Year: Junior

White is the perfect fit for this Steelers defense. He can do everything exceptionally well.

Pick
21
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Ed Oliver
Ed Oliver
Houston · DT

School: Houston | Year: Junior

With most of the top edge rushers off the board, Seattle gets a dominant force for their interior defensive line.

Pick
22
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Jachai Polite
Jachai Polite
Florida · EDGE

School: Florida | Year: Junior

With Terrell Suggs set to hit free agency at age 36, Baltimore needs some young juice off the edge. Polite is capable of providing consistent QB pressure with his explosiveness and burst.

Pick
23
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Tytus Howard
Tytus Howard
Alabama State · T

School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)

The Texans have to remake their offensive line, and Howard could be the starting piece to build around.

Pick
24
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Greedy Williams
Greedy Williams
LSU · CB

School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Raiders add a top-notch cornerback to help shore up the back end of the defense.

Pick
25
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dexter Lawrence
Dexter Lawrence
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Junior

Lawrence is a big, talented player who will alleviate pressure on Fletcher Cox.

Pick
26
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
N'Keal Harry
N'Keal Harry
Arizona State · WR

School: Arizona State | Year: Junior

Another playmaker to help Andrew Luck, Harry is physical and will nicely complement T.Y. Hilton.

Pick
27
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Noah Fant
Noah Fant
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Junior

With the possible departure of Jared Cook in free agency, Oakland hits with Fant, a versatile tight end who prevents mismatch problems for opposing defenses.

Pick
28
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Devin Bush
Devin Bush
Michigan · LB

School: Michigan | Year: Junior

Bush fits the ideal mold for Gus Bradley's defense, and a sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a must for this unit.

Pick
29
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Byron Murphy
Byron Murphy
Washington · CB

School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)

The Chiefs get a top cornerback -- a position in which they were lacking in 2018 -- with really good ball skills.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins
Clemson · DT

School: Clemson | Year: Senior

Wilkins will help the Packers generate a pass rush with his explosive ability in tight spaces.

Pick
31
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Deandre Baker
Deandre Baker
Georgia · CB

School: Georgia | Year: Senior

The Rams add depth to a position where teams need at least three viable options. Baker's ability to play press is why I like him here.

Pick
32
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Iowa · TE

School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)

With uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots add a tight end who has some similarities to the four-time first-team All-Pro. Hockenson can come in and start from Day 1.

Follow Maurice Jones-Drew on Twitter @MJD.

