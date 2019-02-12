Maurice Jones-Drew 2019 NFL mock draft: Kyler Murray to Jags

Ten weeks out from the 2019 NFL Draft, I'm taking my first crack at predicting how Round 1 will play out. Quarterbacks? Yeah, I have four of them flying off the board in an eight-pick span. Quarterback hunters? Oh, yeah -- this draft class is fully stocked, as you can see in my initial forecast of the first 32 selections ...
UPDATE: This mock was revised after news broke on Tuesday that Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons tore his ACL while training. The defensive tackle was originally projected to go No. 18 overall to the Minnesota Vikings.
School: Ohio State | Year: Junior
The Cardinals must get the absolute best player in the draft. Bosa is just that, adding significant talent to this roster.
School: Kentucky | Year: Senior
The 49ers get the kind of edge rusher they need. Another first-rounder gives them one of the best young D-line units in the league.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
As a talented and explosive pass rusher, Gary addresses the Jets' top priority on defense.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)
Pass rushers aren't hard to come by in this draft class. Oakland finds a natural in Ferrell.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
This pick is solely to help Jameis Winston. Bruce Arians loves to pair a downhill running game with his play-action passing concepts.
School: Ohio State | Year: Sophomore (RS)
With Eli Manning nearing the end of his career, the Giants get a young, strong-armed quarterback to be his successor.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
The Jags have an opportunity to get the next Patrick Mahomes. Murray is an explosive playmaker who will fit in well with a good defense.
School: Mississippi State | Year: Senior
Detroit fills an edge-rushing need with a talented prospect whose stock rose at the Senior Bowl.
School: Mississippi | Year: Sophomore (RS)
This offseason is all about building around Josh Allen. And this big, talented receiver is the perfect fit.
School: Duke | Year: Junior (RS)
The Broncos continue to draft quarterbacks until they get it right. Jones is a big, athletic signal-caller who can make all the throws.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior (RS)
With the hiring of Zac Taylor, Cincy's emphasis will be on protecting Andy Dalton.
School: Louisiana Tech | Year: Senior (RS)
The Packers need an edge presence. Why not grab the player who just broke the FBS record for career sacks?
School: Missouri | Year: Senior
With the (possible) departure of Ryan Tannehill, Miami must address this position. Lock has the quick release everyone is looking for.
School: Alabama | Year: Sophomore (RS)
With the (potential) loss of free agent Grady Jarrett, Dan Quinn adds the best interior lineman in the draft.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
Taylor is a big tackle who can immediately help an offensive line that was plagued by injuries in 2018.
School: Washington State | Year: Senior (RS)
With Cam Newton's health concerns, the Panthers have to be able to protect their franchise face.
School: Alabama | Year: Junior
Williams is a stud lineman who will help solidify this offensive line -- and protecting Baker Mayfield is a must.
School: Mississippi | Year: Junior
The Vikings paid Kirk Cousins a ton of money last offseason to elevate their offense, but a porous O-line never really gave him a chance. Fixing the unit up front will go a long way to getting this offense back on track.
School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior
Speed, speed, speed. Brown's an explosive playmaker who will open up this offense.
School: LSU | Year: Junior
White is the perfect fit for this Steelers defense. He can do everything exceptionally well.
School: Houston | Year: Junior
With most of the top edge rushers off the board, Seattle gets a dominant force for their interior defensive line.
School: Florida | Year: Junior
With Terrell Suggs set to hit free agency at age 36, Baltimore needs some young juice off the edge. Polite is capable of providing consistent QB pressure with his explosiveness and burst.
School: Alabama State | Year: Senior (RS)
The Texans have to remake their offensive line, and Howard could be the starting piece to build around.
School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Raiders add a top-notch cornerback to help shore up the back end of the defense.
School: Clemson | Year: Junior
Lawrence is a big, talented player who will alleviate pressure on Fletcher Cox.
School: Arizona State | Year: Junior
Another playmaker to help Andrew Luck, Harry is physical and will nicely complement T.Y. Hilton.
School: Iowa | Year: Junior
With the possible departure of Jared Cook in free agency, Oakland hits with Fant, a versatile tight end who prevents mismatch problems for opposing defenses.
School: Michigan | Year: Junior
Bush fits the ideal mold for Gus Bradley's defense, and a sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a must for this unit.
School: Washington | Year: Sophomore (RS)
The Chiefs get a top cornerback -- a position in which they were lacking in 2018 -- with really good ball skills.
School: Clemson | Year: Senior
Wilkins will help the Packers generate a pass rush with his explosive ability in tight spaces.
School: Georgia | Year: Senior
The Rams add depth to a position where teams need at least three viable options. Baker's ability to play press is why I like him here.
School: Iowa | Year: Sophomore (RS)
With uncertainty surrounding Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots add a tight end who has some similarities to the four-time first-team All-Pro. Hockenson can come in and start from Day 1.