Maurice Hurst diagnosed with heart condition

Mar 03, 2018
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine and will not participate in drills, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Saturday.

The unanimous first-team All-Big Ten defender told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones at the combine Sunday that he will leave return to the University of Michigan for further testing, and is optimistic that he will be cleared to participate in the school's on-campus pro day workout on March 23. He also told Jones that he spoke with about 15 NFL clubs while in Indianapolis, and the diagnosis was a topic in each of those discussions.

"I'm fine, I've been training the whole time," Hurst said. "I feel good."

An undersized defensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-2, 282 pounds, Hurst made 59 stops last year with 13 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks as a fifth-year senior. He earned unanimous first-team All-Big Ten honors and entered the combine projected as a first-round selection. He's currently rated as the No. 21 overall prospect in the draft by NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

While it won't be immediately clear how the diagnosis could affect his draft stock, it will be something NFL clubs investigate closely before determining Hurst's final draft grade. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranked him as the No. 3 interior defensive lineman in the draft entering the combine, and he's been linked to the Dallas Cowboys (No. 19 overall pick) and Detroit Lions (No. 20 pick), in NFL.com mock drafts.

