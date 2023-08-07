Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

"Me and the guys upstairs got something done as far as my contract. I'm happy. They're happy. We shook hands. And now we're playing football," he said, via Boston.com. "I think it represents that they want to keep me around here or keep me happy or just they're representing they see what I did and they appreciate it for the organization. So, when you do something like that -- because they didn't quite have to, if we're being quite frank. They didn't have to. They didn't have to budge. They could've said, 'Sign this and this is what you're going to do.' But they helped me out so I can help the team out."