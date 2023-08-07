Matthew Judon appreciates contract solution with Patriots: 'They didn't have to budge'

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon spent the early part of training camp warming up with teammates before splitting off to work on conditioning during team drills while the club and his reps hammered out a contract solution.
Now that a deal is agreed to for the 2023 season, Judon is back at it with his teammates.
"I'm back out here playing football. I get to do what I love to do," he said Sunday, via Dan Roche of WBZ.
Judon and the Pats agreed to a revised contract that ups his guaranteed money to $14 million this season, and he can make up to $18 million with incentives. No additional years were added to the pact, which expires after the 2024 season.
"Me and the guys upstairs got something done as far as my contract. I'm happy. They're happy. We shook hands. And now we're playing football," he said, via Boston.com. "I think it represents that they want to keep me around here or keep me happy or just they're representing they see what I did and they appreciate it for the organization. So, when you do something like that -- because they didn't quite have to, if we're being quite frank. They didn't have to. They didn't have to budge. They could've said, 'Sign this and this is what you're going to do.' But they helped me out so I can help the team out."
After five years in Baltimore, Judon signed in New England in 2021, where he's put-up back-to-back career seasons. In two years with the Pats, he's generated 28 sacks, including 15.5 in 2022, tied for fourth-most in the league. One of the most underrated edge rushers in the NFL, Judon's pay more accurately reflects his importance to the Patriots' defense.
Now that this year's figure is dealt with, Judon can focus on the field, and sides can figure out 2024 -- the final year of his contract -- next offseason.