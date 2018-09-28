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Matt Breida (knee) questionable to play vs. Chargers

Published: Sep 28, 2018 at 10:36 AM
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Herbie Teope

The San Francisco 49ers are taking a wait-and-see approach with running back Matt Breida's knee injury.

Breida, who enters the weekend tied with Dallas Cowboys rusher Ezekiel Elliott for second in the league in rushing, was limited Friday and is officially designated as questionable for Sunday's late-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, prefers to see how Breida feels Sunday before determining if the running back will play.

"Just to see how he feels on game day," Shanahan told reporters. "He's been up and down a little bit this week. He got a little bit more yesterday. We kept him limited today just trying to manage the wear and tear. But, questionable is better than doubtful so hoping it works out."

Breida, who suffered the knee injury in Week 3, began the week of practice by being limited Wednesday, practicing in full Thursday, and then being limited again Friday.

The Niners enter the weekend banged up at the running back position. In addition to Breida, backup Alfred Morris (knee) is questionable after being limited in practice the past two days.

San Francisco's remaining option on the active 53-player roster is Raheem Mostert, while rookie Jeff Wilson is on the practice squad.

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