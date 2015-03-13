Marvin Lewis, Mike Tomlin in attendance at Ohio State's pro day

Bennett is a little on the short side (6-foot-2, 293 pounds), but can be a disruptive force in the middle. Smith had just 121 career receptions, but 25 percent of them (30) went for TDs and he averaged 20.7 yards per catch. Smith can line up wide or in the slot, and while he remains somewhat raw, he has to be extremely enticing for any team looking for a true deep threat. Heuerman (6-5 1/8, 254) is a good athlete who is expected to put on a show at the pro day. While his athleticism is impressive, his college production was negligible (52 career catches); still, he runs well and can get deep. Grant (5-10 1/4, 200) doesn't look to have star qualities, but he was a steady performer for the Buckeyes; he would seem to fit best as a slot corner on a team that likes to play zone.