Marvin Lewis, Mike Tomlin in attendance at Ohio State's pro day

While national champion Ohio State doesn't appear to have a first-round pick among its draft-eligible players, that isn't stopping NFL teams from showing up in force for the school's pro day on Friday.
The school reports that representatives from all 32 teams are in attendance.
NFL Network sources report the Pittsburgh Steelers have GM Kevin Colbert and coach Mike Tomlin there, and Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis also is in attendance.
Defensive tackle Michael Bennett and wide receiver Devin Smith, perhaps the best deep threat in the draft, are considered the top Buckeyes prospects. Tight end Jeff Heuerman, who was unable to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine, and cornerback Doran Grant also should be closely scrutinized.
Bennett is a little on the short side (6-foot-2, 293 pounds), but can be a disruptive force in the middle. Smith had just 121 career receptions, but 25 percent of them (30) went for TDs and he averaged 20.7 yards per catch. Smith can line up wide or in the slot, and while he remains somewhat raw, he has to be extremely enticing for any team looking for a true deep threat. Heuerman (6-5 1/8, 254) is a good athlete who is expected to put on a show at the pro day. While his athleticism is impressive, his college production was negligible (52 career catches); still, he runs well and can get deep. Grant (5-10 1/4, 200) doesn't look to have star qualities, but he was a steady performer for the Buckeyes; he would seem to fit best as a slot corner on a team that likes to play zone.
