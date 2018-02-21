 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Marty Hurney named Panthers general manager

Published: Feb 21, 2018 at 03:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Carolina Panthers took the interim tag off Marty Hurney's title.

The team announced Wednesday it named Hurney general manager on a full-time basis. He had been the interim GM since Carolina fired Dave Gettleman in July. Hurney previously worked as the Panthers' general manager from 2002-2012.

"I have always felt a strong connection to this organization and viewed this job as one of the very best in the NFL because of the people here," Hurney said in a statement. "Mr. [Jerry] Richardson and [COO] Tina [Becker] have been open and honest with me from the beginning, and I am thankful for the trust they have placed in me. I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season. I feel that I am the best person to help Ron and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I'm extremely excited about the direction we are headed."

The Panthers chose Hurney over Bills assistant college scouting director Lake Dawson, former Lions GM Martin Mayhew and Texans assistant GM Jimmy Raye III, all of whom interviewed for the gig.

Hurney was cleared by the NFL last week after an investigation found he did not violate the league's personal conduct policy in regard to harassment accusations made against him by his former wife.

Retaining Hurney keeps some semblance of continuity among the Panthers' front office heading into free agency and the draft -- beginning with the NFL Scouting Combine next week.

With the team in the process of being sold by majority owner Richardson, following allegations of workplace misconduct, choosing to stick with Hurney creates consistency for the organization, at least for the time being.

"We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season," Becker said. "Marty's guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship."

Hurney's first stint as the Panthers GM spanned 10-plus seasons, during which Carolina earned two NFC South titles, played in one Super Bowl, made it to two NFC Championship games and had three playoff appearances.

The Panthers finished 11-5 in 2017 with Hurney as the interim GM, earning a postseason bid before falling to the New Orleans Saints on Wild Card Weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Georgia OT Amarius Mims were cut short due to injuries on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.