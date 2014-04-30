Marshall Faulk among few gems in disappointing 1994 NFL Draft

We could go on and on about the failed prospects who were caught in the draft of 1994. But we shouldn't forget those that came through for the clubs that invested in them. My colleague Willie McGinest (picked fourth overall by the Patriots) was an excellent player in New England; he still has the most postseason sacks in NFL history. Defensive tackle Bryant Young (picked seventh overall by the San Francisco 49ers) and wideout Isaac Bruce (picked 33rd overall by the Rams) dominated the NFC West for years. Another defensive tackle, the 6-foot-5, 350-pound Sam Adams (drafted eighth overall by the Seattle Seahawks), was literally a huge reason the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2000. And it's worth noting a couple of running back gems who were unearthed by the Eagles and Packers, respectively: Charlie Garner (42nd overall) and Dorsey Levens (149th overall).