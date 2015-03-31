Mario Edwards, Jr. upgrades his draft status at FSU's pro day

Published: Mar 31, 2015 at 08:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

A large contingent of more than 150 people representing all 32 NFL teams -- including New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Lovie Smith, Tennessee Titans coach Ken Whisenhunt, New York Jets coach Todd Bowles and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin -- were present for Florida State's pro day on Tuesday, when 20 Seminoles players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.

Cornerback Ronald Darby (5-foot-10 5/8, 191 pounds) had a 10-foot-7 broad jump, did 15 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, and stood on the rest of his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group in the 40-yard dash (a fast 4.38-second time) and vertical jump. Darby had what was described as a good cornerback workout at FSU's pro day, adjusting to the ball well in the drills. Darby has visits set up with five NFL teams.

Defensive tackle Mario Edwards, Jr. (6-2 3/4, 272) has dropped weight since the scouting combine (where he weighed in at 279 pounds) and his playing weight during the season (FSU had him listed closer to 300 pounds at 294). Edwards had an outstanding pro-day workout, looking athletic and moving around well with great explosion. Edwards really helped himself in the draft at the pro day.

Center Cameron Erving (6-4 1/2, 311) worked out as both a center and an offensive tackle, and had a really good pro day.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (6-3 3/4, 335) ran the 40 in 5.27 seconds on both attempts. He had a 26-inch vertical jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.87 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.62 seconds. Goldman is another prospect who had a good positional workout. Six NFL teams are set to host Goldman.

Wide receiver Rashad Greene (5-11 5/8, 177) had a 36-inch vertical jump and stood on the rest of his numbers from the combine.

Offensive guard Bobby Hart (6-4 3/8, 325) ran the 40 in 5.67 seconds on both attempts. He had a 27-inch vertical jump and a 7-foot-11 broad jump. Hart did the short shuttle in 5.07 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.08 seconds. He performed 22 reps on the bench press.

Offensive guard Tre Jackson (6-3 5/8, 319) ran the short shuttle in 5.3 seconds and the three-cone drill in 8.4 seconds. He performed 20 strength lifts. Jackson is well-coached and knows how to position himself.

Offensive guard Josue Matias (6-5 1/4, 312) ran the 40 in 5.36 seconds on both attempts. He had a 24 1/2-inch vertical jump and a 7-foot-10 broad jump. Matias ran the short shuttle in 5.1 seconds and performed 21 strength lifts. All of those are better numbers than Matias posted at the combine.

Tight end Nick O'Leary (6-3 1/4, 250) did not do any drills due to a left hamstring issue.

Cornerback P.J. Williams (6-0, 190) ran the 40 in 4.45 seconds on both attempts. He had a 41-inch vertical jump and an 11-foot-3 broad jump. Williams has good hands, and looked very smooth and fluid in the position drills. Williams was said to have the flu, but worked out despite it.

Running back Karlos Williams (6-3 1/4, 229) had a good positional workout, catching the ball well out of the backfield.

Quarterback Jameis Winston (6-3 7/8, 231) stood on his numbers from the combine. Winston went through a 102-throw scripted workout, throwing the ball with good accuracy.

