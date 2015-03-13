Marcus Mariota would 'love' to join Jets, not ruling out Eagles

There's no rest for the weary, and that's certainly the case for Marcus Mariota, the consensus No. 2 QB in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Less than 24 hours after a sub-par pro day in Eugene, the Oregon quarterback was on the other side of the country being honored at the annual Maxwell Football Club Awards. As attention turns to his NFL career, however, the signal-caller said Friday that he sees two teams as potential landing spots.
"I'd love to play for the Jets," Mariota said, per USA Today. "Meeting with the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach was awesome. It was an opportunity for me to introduce myself, and it seems like a great organization."
Mariota met with members of the Jets organization prior to his pro-day workout Thursday and has a private workout with the team scheduled for March 28. Three out of five mock drafts by NFL Media analysts project Mariota to land with the Jets.
One other potential destination that he's been linked to consistently? The Eagles, as a potential reunion between Mariota and his former college coach, Chip Kelly, is a frequently mentioned storyline. Kelly did his best earlier this week to quash the notion of the Eagles trading up to pick Mariota, but Mariota certainly wasn't ruling out landing in Philadelphia on Friday.
"I wouldn't doubt it, but coach Kelly and the Eagles are going to do what's best for that team," Mariota said. "We'll see what happens."
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis believes the Eagles are still in the hunt to land Mariota, even after the team's acquisition of former No. 1 overall pick Sam Bradford in a trade with the Rams. Fellow analyst Curtis Conway said Thursday that after Mariota's mediocre pro day, Kelly might not even need to trade up in order to get Mariota and could select him with the draft's 20th overall pick, which the Eagles currently hold.
We don't know where Mariota will end up, and after the twists and turns of the past week, it's as big a mystery as ever.