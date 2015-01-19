Marcus Mariota gets nod as top QB in Senior Bowl player poll

A sampling of 20 players at this week's Reese's Senior Bowl shows that Oregon's Marcus Mariota should be the top quarterback selected in the 2015 draft.
AL.com polled 20 players at the event, and 12 said Mariota should be picked ahead of Florida State's Jameis Winston. Winston got seven votes, while an unnamed quarterback received the final vote. AL.com didn't name the players who voted.
Neither quarterback will be participating in the Senior Bowl. Practice begins Tuesday, and the game is Saturday.
Winston, who won the 2013 Heisman Trophy, is seen as more NFL-ready. Mariota, who won the 2014 Heisman, doesn't have any of the off-field baggage that accompanies Winston.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Winston as the top quarterback (and the No. 6 overall player) available. Jeremiah also has Winston going No. 1 overall in his first mock draft of the year. Fellow analyst Bucky Brooks also has Winston as the top quarterback in his position-by-position rankings.
