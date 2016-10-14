Marcell Dareus grapples with ADHD; all eyes on Colin Kaepernick

"Chris' situation, even though he has some NFL experience, I think some of the things we asked him to do in the passing game were new to him, maybe a little bit different in our offensive structure," Belichick said. "So there's definitely a learning curve, but he's done a good job with that. He's tough, out there every day, really wants to get it right, work hard on the things that he needs to improve on. He's very diligent about that. I think there's still a ways to go. It's not like we're there yet. But he's worked hard at it. He's made a lot of progress, and he's made a lot of big plays for us."