Malzahn: Nick Marshall will face 'consequences' for pot citation

HOOVER, Ala. -- Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall will face consequences for his weekend marijuana-possession citation, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Monday at SEC Media Days. Malzahn declined to specify whether a suspension for the Tigers' season opener against Arkansas could be part of the discipline.
The star quarterback, who led the Tigers to a BCS title game appearance last year, was pulled from Auburn's trio of player representatives at SEC Media Days.
"It is a privilege and a reward to represent Auburn here at SEC Media Days," Malzahn said. "Last Friday, Nick lost that privilege. I have high expectations for our players, but specifically our quarterbacks being the face of our program. Up until last Friday, Nick has been a model student, teammate and citizen. Nick made a mistake, and will have to deal with the consequences. I'm not ready to say what those consequences are at this time."
Marshall was replaced at SEC Media Days by tight end C.J. Uzomah, who took a call Sunday from Malzahn asking if he would like to represent the Tigers along with center Reese Dismukes and defensive lineman Gabe Wright. Uzomah said his mother drove more than two hours Sunday so that he could have his suit for the event.
"This is my first time wearing this suit. I'm glad it fits," he said.
Whether Marshall has lost more than the chance to participate at SEC Media Days remains to be seen, but Malzahn was unwilling to discuss whatever further disciplinary action is pending. The senior rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season in leading the Tigers' spread-option offense. His throwing ability was maligned early in the year, and he attempted the fewest passes in the SEC among full-time starting quarterbacks, but he steadily improved as a passer throughout the season.
His leadership will be crucial for Auburn's offense this fall, something Malzahn recognizes in light of his legal scrape. Wright said Marshall has apologized to the Tigers' seniors.
"I know he's very remorseful, and that's a start," Malzahn said.