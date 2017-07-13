Malzahn: NFL officials need to protect Cam like other QBs

It was a reference to some of the hits Newton incurred last season that did not draw a penalty flag. A game against the Denver Broncos last September was a focal point of the controversy. After the game, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton was getting treated like former NBA star center Shaquille O'Neal in that he was not drawing penalties that other quarterbacks would because of his size (6-foot-5, 245 pounds). A league source later told NFL.com's Judy Battista that there should have been at least one more penalty called for a hit on Newton in the game.