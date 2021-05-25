Mailbag: Who could be the NFL equivalent of two-way baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani?

I know, I know. There's some apples-and-oranges stuff at play here, but it's May on an NFL website, so let's hang out amongst the fruit trees. Ohtani profiles as a feared middle-of-the-order slugger and a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher -- two of the most desired skill groups in baseball. The pigskin equivalent of this kind of player would hold astronomical value. Astronomical!

In my opinion, a true ace pitcher -- a dominant, No. 1 bulldog -- is the most sought-after commodity in baseball. It's why Gerrit Cole got $324 million guaranteed from the Yankees when he reached free agency in 2019. There's an eternal scarcity of aces in the sport, and their presence holds enormous weight: They carry their teams during the season and take them to a higher level in the playoffs. The obvious correlation in football is quarterback, the undisputed most important position in the sport. So our Football Ohtani is a franchise QB. That's easy.

Now we veer into profound fantasy. NFL teams are deeply precious in the handling of their quarterbacks. Remember, this is a sport where the QBs wear a red jersey in practice so the bad men can't touch them. Two-way players are somewhat common in recent NFL history -- but you'll never see a starting quarterback with more than one job. Patrick Mahomes has a better chance of serving as a Chiefs cheerleader than playing a defensive snap in his career.

Football Ohtani will not be constrained by the unimaginative and fear-based logic of the football industrial complex. He's a star quarterback who will play a defensive position with approximate equivalence to a mighty slugger in baseball. He makes sense as a gifted edge rusher or a do-it-all Mike linebacker ... but in an effort to maximize his value, we'll make him an elite cornerback. Like a feared home run hitter, a talented cover man can affect the game both directly and indirectly. Pitchers are afraid to throw a strike to Baseball Ohtani -- no QB will want to throw a spiral near his football equal.

There it is. Football Ohtani is a franchise quarterback and a shutdown corner. (Something tells me he'd make slightly more than the league minimum.) I know this seems wildly implausible, but I'll leave you with this: Ohtani got this unique opportunity in MLB because he established himself as a two-way star in Japan. Who's to say there isn't an Ohtani somewhere in the NFL right now -- trapped within the restraints of a system that has never given him the chance to maximize his athleticism to its fullest potential?

Forget Let Russ Cook. Let Russ Tackle.