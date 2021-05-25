Analysis

Mailbag: Who could be the NFL equivalent of two-way baseball phenom Shohei Ohtani?

Published: May 25, 2021 at 04:47 PM
Dan_Hanzus_1400x1000
Dan Hanzus

Around the NFL Writer

Shohei Ohtani
Jae C. Hong/AP
Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is dominating on the mound and in the batter's box this season for the Los Angeles Angels, drawing comparisons to the legendary Babe Ruth.

It's been a solid sports month.

At 50 years old, Phil Mickelson just became the oldest person to win one of golf's major championships. The Knicks are back in the NBA playoffs and Madison Square Garden has reclaimed its mantle as the Mecca. The breakdown of the marriage between Julio Jones and the Falcons has added a fascinating wrinkle to an otherwise-quiet time on the NFL calendar.

But none of those stories feel as historic as what's happening in baseball with Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani. The 26-year-old Japanese phenom has spent the first quarter of the MLB season dominating the sport as a hitter ... and a pitcher. He enters Tuesday with 14 homers (one off the league lead) and a 2.37 ERA on the mound. He ranks first in extra-base hits and averages 13.35 strikeouts per nine innings. Ohtani is excelling as a two-way star -- you have to go back to Babe Ruth to find a true comparison. He's been literally Ruthian.

Ohtani's unique greatness got me thinking: What would be the NFL equivalent of what we're seeing from the Angels star? Who is Football Ohtani?

I know, I know. There's some apples-and-oranges stuff at play here, but it's May on an NFL website, so let's hang out amongst the fruit trees. Ohtani profiles as a feared middle-of-the-order slugger and a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher -- two of the most desired skill groups in baseball. The pigskin equivalent of this kind of player would hold astronomical value. Astronomical!

In my opinion, a true ace pitcher -- a dominant, No. 1 bulldog -- is the most sought-after commodity in baseball. It's why Gerrit Cole got $324 million guaranteed from the Yankees when he reached free agency in 2019. There's an eternal scarcity of aces in the sport, and their presence holds enormous weight: They carry their teams during the season and take them to a higher level in the playoffs. The obvious correlation in football is quarterback, the undisputed most important position in the sport. So our Football Ohtani is a franchise QB. That's easy.

Now we veer into profound fantasy. NFL teams are deeply precious in the handling of their quarterbacks. Remember, this is a sport where the QBs wear a red jersey in practice so the bad men can't touch them. Two-way players are somewhat common in recent NFL history -- but you'll never see a starting quarterback with more than one job. Patrick Mahomes has a better chance of serving as a Chiefs cheerleader than playing a defensive snap in his career.

Football Ohtani will not be constrained by the unimaginative and fear-based logic of the football industrial complex. He's a star quarterback who will play a defensive position with approximate equivalence to a mighty slugger in baseball. He makes sense as a gifted edge rusher or a do-it-all Mike linebacker ... but in an effort to maximize his value, we'll make him an elite cornerback. Like a feared home run hitter, a talented cover man can affect the game both directly and indirectly. Pitchers are afraid to throw a strike to Baseball Ohtani -- no QB will want to throw a spiral near his football equal.

There it is. Football Ohtani is a franchise quarterback and a shutdown corner. (Something tells me he'd make slightly more than the league minimum.) I know this seems wildly implausible, but I'll leave you with this: Ohtani got this unique opportunity in MLB because he established himself as a two-way star in Japan. Who's to say there isn't an Ohtani somewhere in the NFL right now -- trapped within the restraints of a system that has never given him the chance to maximize his athleticism to its fullest potential?

Forget Let Russ Cook. Let Russ Tackle.

Onto the mailbag ...

Related Links

"Would a Julio-Jones-to-the-Patriots move make the Pats instant contenders again in your eyes?" -- @Nblitch67

Julio Jones would be a slam dunk for Bill Belichick, especially at the widely bandied-about cost of a second-round pick. The Pats have the salary cap flexibility to make the trade work and have an obvious need at wide receiver following the retirement of Julian Edelman. Jones, even in his 11th season, would instantly become the best wideout on the team, slotting in front of Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Jakobi Meyers. (Yes, those really are New England's projected starters at WR.) The big-money signings of tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith make the offense more versatile, but this team is still missing a legit star pass catcher. Jones is that dude. Would he return the Patriots to Super Bowl contender status? I'd slow that roll. The Patriots need much better play at the quarterback position and there are too many unknown variables at play there right now. Still, Jones would be a huge help to whoever is behind center.

"How much better does Zach Wilson need to look in comparison to Sam Darnold in Week 1 for the Jets' brain trust to feel safe that they made the right decision?" -- @EduTessis

Every Jets fan has the same prediction for Sam Darnold's revenge game: 24-for-31, 336 yards, 4 touchdowns, zero interceptions. It's inherent to the nature of a Gang Green supporter to assume the worst possible outcome for the team, but it's highly unlikely the Jets' brain trust will form any final conclusions based off Zach Wilson's first game as a pro. Wilson is as green as a Jets jersey and will be learning on the job. Struggling on the road in his NFL debut is well within the range of potential Week 1 outcomes. And if Darnold does indeed light up his old team? There will be people inside One Jets Drive who will be sending told-you-so texts to colleagues. Giving up on Darnold was not an easy decision.

"Is the (Tim) Tebow signing in Jacksonville a nice smokescreen to take some of the attention away from (Trevor Lawrence)? Maybe Tim is actually doing Urban (Meyer) a solid, and not the other way around." -- @irritableperson

I've read and heard this idea in a lot of places and it just seems kind of ... bizarre? Throughout the pre-draft process, all we heard was how Trevor Lawrence was born to be an NFL star; he was an unflappable, wise-beyond-his-years über prospect who's never been fazed by expectations or pressure at any time in his life. And now we're supposed to believe Urban Meyer signed Tim Tebow in an outlandish bit of media coverage misdirection? Put it this way: If Meyer really does feel compelled to give his No. 1 pick some cover, we are headed right back to Bortlesville.

There are non-stories within the non-story here.

"(Tom) Brady threw 3 picks in the NFC (Championship) Game. Do you feel like he's getting the praise as if he was on a MVP level just because he's Brady?" -- @EPtxChief

Listen. I get it. If you follow the Around The NFL Podcast, you know I religiously tracked any signs of slippage by Tom Brady during his miraculous run of greatness in New England. I even coined a term for it -- Gradual Decline -- and bloviated extensively when I found examples of possible regression in his play. And then he'd win another MVP, or an extra Super Bowl or two, and I was the sad clown. Eventually, I smartened up and got out of the doubting Brady game. I now work under the assumption that Tom Brady will be Good Forever and just try to enjoy the unique arc of his unmatched career. It's made me a happier football fan, and I can only suggest you follow the same path.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Julio Jones trade market: Five teams that should be all in

Jeffri Chadiha spotlights five teams that should be doing whatever they can to give Falcons star Julio Jones the fresh start he's looking for, including Bill Belichick's Patriots.
news

Pressure turned up on Packers, Jordan Love with Aaron Rodgers' offseason absence

As the Packers' OTAs commenced, nobody found themselves caught in the middle of the rift between the club and its MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, quite like Jordan Love. Chase Goodbread reports on the second-year signal-caller's progress.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 deep passers of 2020: Aaron Rodgers lands at No. 4

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 deep passers of the 2020 season using Next Gen Stats. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is included in the rankings, of course, but the top of the list is sure to surprise.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers of 2020: Stefon Diggs and Davante Adams rank high, but not No. 1 ...

Nick Shook ranks the top 10 pass catchers of the 2020 season using Next Gen Stats. Davante Adams predictably makes the list, but he's not the top Packer. Yep, No. 1 is sure to surprise ...
news

Justin Herbert's big challenge in Year 2? Overcoming the 'worst thing' for young QBs: coordinator turnover

What impact does coaching turnover typically have on young NFL quarterbacks like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert? Jim Trotter explores the topic with the Bucs' Bruce Arians, Saints' Sean Payton and more.
news

Colts' Carson Wentz to bounce back in big way under Frank Reich

Is Carson Wentz being underestimated in his second act? Jeffri Chadiha explains why he believes the much-maligned QB is set up for a major bounce-back season with the Colts.
news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each AFC team: Can Broncos land Aaron Rodgers? 

Marc Sessler runs through the top remaining offseason priority of each AFC team. How much would acquiring Aaron Rodgers mean to the Broncos?
news

Biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team: Can Seahawks keep Russell Wilson happy?

What's the Falcons' plan for Julio Jones? Can the Seahawks keep Russell Wilson smiling? Marc Sessler identifies the biggest remaining offseason priority for each NFC team.
news

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Will Davante Adams get a major raise? Is T.J. Watt about to make bank? Anthony Holzman-Escareno projects the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow.
news

Scheduling oddities: 13 quirks stemming from 2021 NFL slate

NFL Research digs into 13 oddities and quirks stemming from the 2021 schedule -- including an MVP-heavy date between Aaron Rodgers' Packers and Lamar Jackson's Ravens.
news

Overreactions to the 2021 NFL schedule: Cowboys' playoff hopes hinge on one game

Which game is already a must-win for Tom Brady? Do we already know the matchup that will determine whether the Cowboys make the playoffs? NFL Research's Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from the 2021 NFL schedule release.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW