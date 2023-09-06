Mac Jones, Patriots preparing to face Eagles, 'best defensive line' in NFL: 'A bunch of beasts'

The Eagles led the NFL with 70 sacks in 2022. The Kansas City Chiefs ranked second with 55 sacks, marking the first time a club had at least 15 more than the runner-up in the Super Bowl era, per NFL Research. It marked the fourth time a team reached 70 sacks in a season, joining the 1984 Bears (72), 1989 Vikings (71) and 1987 Bears (70).

Philadelphia became the first team in NFL history with four players with 10+ sacks in a season -- Haason Reddick (16.0), Josh Sweat (11.0), Javon Hargrave (11.0), Brandon Graham (11.0). Hargrave left in free agency, but the Eagles helped replace him with No. 9 overall pick Jalen Carter.

"Their front is a very dominant front," coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. "They're the best pass rushing front in the league by, I'd say, quite a bit, with good depth. So they can roll those guys out of there pretty comfortably and bring in other guys that are just as explosive, dangerous. They have a great combination of power and speed in the pass rush front."

We've seen the Patriots' offensive line struggle mightily during preseason and training camp, which doesn't forebode a clean opening week for Jones in his first real action in Bill O'Brien's offense. The Eagles' D-line versus the Patriots' O-line could be one of the biggest mismatches of Week 1.

Jones and the Pats will also face former offensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who joined the Eagles this offseason as a defensive assistant. While New England is installing a new offense, Patricia has institutional knowledge from years of working in the building, including the strengths and weaknesses of Jones and others.