Mac Jones not worth a first-round pick; Rashod Bateman the next Justin Jefferson?

Comparing Jones' skills to those of Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance, there is a drastic difference between the Alabama standout and those other projected first-rounders. Jones is nowhere near the athlete of Fields or Lance, and he lacks the magical arm talent to compete with the quartet in a game of H-O-R-S-E. Although football isn't the Olympic decathlon, the modern NFL's elite quarterbacks are able to deliver "wow" plays with their arm talent and athleticism.

Think about it this way: How many times have we seen Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers make a jaw-dropping throw with the game on the line? What about Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen utilizing their legs to create critical plays as runners?

If we hold Jones to that standard when it comes to quarterback play at the NFL level, the Alabama standout falls short. Far short. He is incapable of winning a shootout as a gunslinger forced to play sandlot football.

With those concerns in mind, I don't know why Jones is being viewed as a first-round prospect, much less a potential top-five pick. The top of the draft should be reserved for superheroes; Jones' lack of superpowers should keep him out of that range.

Some are comparing Jones to Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield﻿, two recent No. 1 overall picks who don't offer elite arm talent or exceptional athleticism. First of all, those two are outliers based on raw talent. Also, Burrow is a superior athlete to Jones. And Mayfield, well, his career plight confirms my belief in the need for elite prospects to possess superpowers. The Browns' QB1 helped his franchise hit the 2020 postseason after settling into a system that featured the running game and play-action passing attack, with a stout O-line in front of him and some five-star weapons by his side.

Jones will need a similar supporting cast to thrive at the next level. He must play behind a talented offensive line that keeps him protected and enables him to throw from a clean pocket due to his limited mobility. And he will need to play with dynamic pass catchers who enable him to dink and dunk with a variety of catch-and-run concepts.