LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, son of Randy, to enter 2020 draft

After catching six passes as a freshman at NC State in 2016, Moss transferred to LSU in 2017. The tight end sat out the next two seasons due to NCAA transfer rules in '17 and then a foot injury in 2018. As a redshirt junior in 2019, Moss (6-foot-3, 249 pounds) broke out, hauling in 47 passes from Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow for 570 yards and four scores, including two in the national title game.