Tracking underclassmen intentions for 2020 NFL Draft

Below are underclassmen whose intentions to enter the 2020 NFL Draft have been stated, sorted by school. Underclassmen have until Jan. 20 to file declaration papers with the league, and the list of underclassmen who have been approved for entry by the NFL will be released to the 32 teams on Jan. 24.

The NFL granted special eligibility to 103 underclassmen for the 2019 draft, one year after a record 106 underclassmen were approved for the 2018 draft. Twenty-nine percent of the underclassmen who received special eligibility went undrafted in 2019.

The 85th NFL draft will be held April 23-25, 2020 in Las Vegas.

Intending on early draft entry

Arizona

» J.J. Taylor, RB

Missouri

» Trystan Colon-Castillo, OT

» Jordan Elliott, DL

» Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

TCU

» Jalen Reagor, WR