LSU's Les Miles receives rousing ovation at Tiger Stadium

As rumors continued to swirl about his status as LSU's head coach prior to Saturday's home game against Texas A&M, Tigers fans made their feelings about Les Miles clear.
The crowd at Tiger Stadium roared as Miles was introduced for Senior Day festivities.
Here's a look at a longer clip of the moment:
LSU snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday with a 19-7 win over the Aggies. Tigers players lifted Miles onto their shoulders and carried him off the field after the victory.
Fans and players were left to wonder all week about Miles' future with the team, and they weren't about to let him go without showing their appreciation.
In the end, Alleva wasn't ready to let Miles go at all.