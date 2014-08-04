LSU's Jalen Mills practices with team after suspension lifted

LSU starting free safety Jalen Mills learned Monday morning that a second-degree battery charge would be reduced to simple battery, and he practiced with the Tigers on Monday afternoon.
Tigers coach Les Miles was expected to talk about Mills' status after Monday's practice. Mills had been suspended since May after an arrest, but that suspension was lifted when the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor Monday -- the day LSU opened fall camp.
Mills (6-foot-0, 194 pounds) started at cornerback as a freshman in 2012, and for 12 of the Tigers' 13 games last season; he started at safety in the Outback Bowl win over Iowa. He was the Tigers' third-leading tackler last season with 67 and tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
He is one of two returning starters in LSU's secondary, joining sophomore cornerback Tre'Davious White. Mills and senior Ronald Martin are a potentially dynamic tandem at safety. Mills has excellent coverage skills for safety and has been strong in run support throughout his career. Martin is an excellent athlete who was a part-time starter last season, and appears finally to have fully grasped the defensive scheme.
