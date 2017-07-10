LSU's Derrius Guice sees no difference between him, Fournette

Production-wise, it's not a stretch to suggest that LSU is no worse off with Guice than Fournette. After all, it was Guice who led the SEC in rushing last season (1,387 yards) while Fournette spent much of his final college season nursing a nagging ankle injury. Style-wise, however, the differences are more obvious. Fournette's game relies more on running through tackles, while Guice is a bit more elusive in the open field. LSU DL Christian LaCouture, also one of LSU's three player representatives at SEC Media Days, added something to the Guice-Fournette comparison, as well. LaCouture declared Guice the more difficult to tackle of the two, per Jim Johnson of Southern Pigskin.