Looking to make a trade? Palmer is your man

There are plenty of things that go into being a successful fantasy football owner. You need to prepare for a successful draft. You need to scour the waiver wire to help plug holes in your roster. And you need to swing a couple of trades to help shore up your lineup. But which players should you target? Which should you look to part ways with? Every week we'll try to help you find the soft targets in your fantasy league with Trade Calls. Let's go!
Week 10 Fantasy Trade Calls: Time to buy on Gordon, Ryan
In this week's Trade Calls, Jason Hirschhorn offers up some advice to deal for Matt Ryan and Melvin Gordon, but do your best to deal away Kenyan Drake.
Week 9 Fantasy Trade Calls: Deal for Stafford, Kittle
It's time to trade for Matthew Stafford and George Kittle if you can in fantasy. Jason B. Hirschhorn answers this week's trade calls.
Week 8 Fantasy Trade Calls: Deal for Rodgers, Sutton
It's time to trade for Aaron Rodgers and Courtland Sutton if you can in fantasy. Jason B. Hirschhorn answers this week's trade calls.
Week 7 Fantasy Trade Calls: Get Henry, Godwin if you can
Managing injuries is one of the less fun aspects of fantasy football that everyone has to deal with at some point. This week in Trade Calls, take a look at who to bring in coming back from injuries and who to send packing.
Week 6 Fantasy Trade Calls: Buy low on Boyd, OBJ
Trading in fantasy football is more art than science, which is why NFL.com fantasy analyst Jason B. Hirschhorn is here for guidance. This week, Hirschhorn advises trading for DeAndre Hopkins and Odell Beckham and dealing away Le'Veon Bell.
Week 5 Fantasy Trade Calls: David Johnson, Gurley
Trading in fantasy football is more art than science, which is why NFL.com fantasy analyst Jason B. Hirschhorn is here to give managers some guidance. This week, Hirschhorn advises selling high on David Johnson and low on Todd Gurley.
Week 3 Fantasy Trade Calls: Fallout of Brees, Big Ben
Trading in fantasy football is more art than science, which is why NFL.com fantasy analyst Jason B. Hirschhorn is here to give managers some guidance. This week, Hirschhorn advises selling high on John Ross and low on James Connor.
Week 2 Trade Calls: Buy low on Browns' Nick Chubb
Trading in fantasy football is more art than science, which is why NFL.com fantasy analyst Jason B. Hirschhorn is here to give managers some guidance. This week, Hirschhorn advises buying low on Nick Chubb and David Montgomery.
Week 1 Trade Calls: Austin Ekeler's time to shine
Trading in fantasy football is more art than science, which is why NFL.com fantasy analyst Jason B. Hirschhorn is here to give managers some guidance. This week, Hirschhorn advises buying in on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler amid teammate Melvin Gordon's holdout.
Week 12 Trade Calls: Last minute moves
The fantasy football trade deadline is here. In the final Trade Calls of the season, Alex Gelhar advises dealing for Amari Cooper, selling Adrian Peterson, and more!
Week 8 Trade Calls: Go get David Johnson
Trading is an art in fantasy football, and Alex Gelhar is here to give fantasy football managers some advice. This week, Gelhar advises buying low on David Johnson and Tyler Boyd.
Week 7 Trade Calls: Move on from Demaryius Thomas
Trading is an art in fantasy football. In an ideal world, making a move should help both sides, and Alex Gelhar is here to make some recommendations! Read his analysis on why you should trade away Demaryius Thomas and make a move for Jarvis Landry.
