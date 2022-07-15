Around the NFL

Little optimism franchise-tagged Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs OT Orlando Brown, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz will get extensions 

Published: Jul 14, 2022 at 08:00 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term extensions looms at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, there remains little optimism that any of the four players -- Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz -- aiming for deals will get them, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

For much of the preceding week, there's been little movement for any of the aforementioned players toward a contract extension and, for now, it looks as if the deadline will come and go without any extensions coming to fruition.

Brown, who along with Bates has yet to sign his franchise tag tender, appears to be in the most contentious state with his squad. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Brown was expected to hold out of training camp and perhaps even the start of the season if a deal didn't get done. Having yet to sign his tender, Brown, a three-time Pro Bowler coming off his first season with K.C., is not subject to any fines. The Chiefs were at a stalemate in regard to figures, with Brown seeking top money for a left tackle ($23 million per year) and the Chiefs offering closer to top dollar for a right tackle ($19 million), Garafolo reported. Rapoport reported Thursday there's been no movement forward, so as the Friday deadline approaches and so too does the July 26 report date for training camp, the possibility of a holdout also nears.

There has been almost no conversations between Bates and the Bengals, Rapoport reported. Bates, a four-year pro who's vital to the reigning AFC champions on the field and as a leader, is hopeful of a contract that would make him the highest-paid safety in the league, a title currently held by the Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick, who recently inked an extension in which he's making a league-high $18.24 million per season. Bates would make $12.9 million playing on the tag in 2022, which he's expected to do, Rapoport added.

Gesicki and Schultz are also expected to play on the tag in 2022, each of them earning $10.9 million.

Schultz, who's coming off a career season of 78 receptions, 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and the Cowboys are not on the same page when it comes to extension, but both sides are OK with the four-year pro playing on the tag this year, per Rapoport.

It's much the same for Gesicki, whose really had no conversations of late with Miami, Rapoport reported. Gesicki is coming off his fourth season, one in which he had career highs of 73 catches and 780 yards.

In total, eight players had the franchise tag applied in 2022. Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders, who signed him to a lucrative extension, whereas Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku each signed extensions. With less than a full day before the deadline, it would take a significant development for any more extensions to come to be.

