Lions GM Brad Holmes 'very, very proud' of Jared Goff, rejects 'lazy' bridge quarterback narrative

"Very, very proud of Jared," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said Wednesday on The Insiders on NFL+. "Again, like you said, I never thought of him of just a bridge or stop-gap or whatever just because I was all around the success he had early in his career in L.A. (with the Rams). It seems like when he got here (Detroit) when the trade was made that all that success was forgotten about. It was just this narrative that he was just a bridge. I always thought that was a lazy narrative. ... Just because of, I guess, the narrative of how the trade went down and all of that.