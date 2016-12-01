Like/Dislike: Who said Aaron Rodgers was a bad QB?

In fairness to me, it was a pretty fair offer. I don't quite recall it off hand, but it did include T.Y. Hilton and I think Latavius Murray. Let's just say, it would have helped him out and he didn't do it. And now come to think of it, I really don't know why I'm sharing this. It doesn't add anything. But I guess I just want to be timely. And the whole opening I had planned about Philip Rivers being the best quarterback in the 2004 NFL Draft just wasn't doing it for me. That would be akin to saying, hey everybody, pizza is great. We all know this. I'm not breaking any ground with saying Rivers was the best. I would imagine even the most ardent Steelers fan would agree that Rivers probably would have four Super Bowls right now if he was the quarterback in Pittsburgh.