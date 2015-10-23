Like/Dislike: What should you do with Eddie Lacy?

So for all of you who have struggled with Lacy I'm going to tell you all what I told Chris. Order some extra guacamole and just chill out. You can't cut him (even though NFL.com made him a droppable player, which is ridiculous). You can't trade him to anybody (well other than me, I'll happily take him). So you might as well just sit through this bye week and look forward to what he can do against the Broncos. OK, maybe we will wait until Week 9 and start him against the Panthers. Damn it, Week 10. Vengeance will definitely be ours in Week 10!