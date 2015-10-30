Like/Dislike: Welcome back, Ben Roethlisberger

Image It was heart breaking to watch fans in St. Louis, San Diego and Oakland go through these town hall meetings with the league. Well, maybe not you, St. Louis. I found it kind of weird that all of these folks got up to speak, without irony, about how wrong it would be to lose their team. 20 years after St. Louis took the club from Anaheim, Calif. If you ask me, St. Louis has proven the least and is probably the one fan base that could do without an NFL team. You had a Super Bowl winner and you still don't support the club. You can talk about how the team has been down this year, but it's the same situation the Los Angeles Rams were in back in 1994.