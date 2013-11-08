Like/Dislike: To Adventureland ... and beyond!

Jay Cutler has returned and is expected to start for the Bears this week. I like Jay. I find him kind of cool. But if Josh McCown has played well, why not stick with him until you need to make a change? It's kind of like the way the Lakers won on opening night against the Clippers. The bench played so well in the fourth quarter, there was no reason to sub them out. Sometimes you need to stick with the hot hand, as they say. Imagine what would have happened if Bill Belichick had continued with Drew Bledsoe back in 2001? Sometimes you just need to ride it out and see what you have.