Like/Dislike: There's something about fantasy teams

ImageI don't want to be too insulting to Chris Franjola because I understand the pressures of doing live TV. But as somebody who would want a more satisfying conclusion and wrap show, the "Afterword" really needs a few tweaks to its format. This is why I love Chris Hardwick and he doesn't get enough credit for the job he does on the litany of after-shows he does across the Nerd Universe. This job certainly isn't easy, and Chris does it with aplomb. And the problem for Chris is that he probably makes it look way too easy and people now take him for granted.