Like/Dislike: The trouble with fantasy trade offers

Image There is no reason to throw debris on the field during a sporting event. NONE. That being said, officiating has become so awful, incidents like the one in Toronto are going to become more common. How is it possible replay has made everything worse? The NFL botched the clock on Monday night. The whole seventh inning in Toronto. Here's the thing, if you're not going to perfect it, just get rid of replay all together. Yes, I want every call to be correct. But here's the rub; they aren't always getting it correct. I would just rather have trained officials making a call instead of making (expletive) up as they go along and still getting things wrong.