Like/dislike: Odell Beckham Jr. hate has gone too far

Image May I say something about the ending of the Tennessee vs. Georgia game last week? I feel sick for the Bulldogs and their fans. That game was taken from them because of a stupid taunting rule. These are college kids who displayed real human emotions and they were penalized for it? Are you kidding me? Georgie scored with 10 seconds remaining. I'm sorry if these guys, who are trained to run into each other at high speeds, are a little excited about it. This would have been a perfect time for the referees to use some tact and remove Georgia from the field. Instead, they piled on an excessive celebration penalty that changed the entire game. I don't understand how the Volunteers could feel great about this. But since they're all probably Peyton Manning fans, I can. Please change this rule. Let players celebrate, do the McGringleberry and have some fun. If it evolves to the point where it becomes like the open scene in "BASEketball" then maybe change the rule. But this was garbage. Much like the catch rule.