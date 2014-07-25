Like/Dislike: Looking pretty elite

So for all of the noise you hear about waiting on a quarterback, it seems easier to wait for a running back and jump all-in on an elite quarterback like Rodgers, Manning over even Drew Brees. I'm not saying I would take one of those elite guys in the first-round, at least not early. But to me it's a lot more justifiable to do so than to take a risk on a questionable running back. Because really, when you get past the first five or so "elite" running backs, there are some significant risks. And if you're in a league where you get six points for touchdown passes (my league of record with my pals from Corona, Calif. is one such league), then you really need to consider going elite QB before moving on to running backs.