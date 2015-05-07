Like/dislike: Looking at the NFL Draft fallout

Image"RAW" was pretty rad this week. I was most happy Dean Ambrose actually won a match. A match that threw him into the main event of the latest PPV (just $9.99). I mean sure, he's there just to get pinned, but he's back on the main event landscape which is a nice touch. New Day is also one of my new favorite things in the world, too. They have a clap you can immediately mock. They use "Freebird rules" (even if Booker T doesn't quite understand what that means). And the three of them actually beat two guys, which never seems to work in WWE math. Sami Zayn! More "RAW" shows like this, please. As always, I implore you to read Brandon Stroud who has a new theory on "The Shield" I want to come true so much.