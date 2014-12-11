Like/Dislike: How do you choose an MVP?

ImageSPOILER for "Sons of Anarchy" the person I feel the worst about in the whole finale was August Marks. Dude, he told you not to mess with him. He told you not to mess with the Chinese. The look on his face as he sat there, bullet riddled was all, "What the [expletive] is wrong with you? I just wanted to make some money with some real estate holdings in Oakland and I would have protected your butt and this is what you do to me?" He should have been Fortinbras. And one small complaint, I mean even Alvarez uses the phrase "blowback?" These guys hung out way too much.