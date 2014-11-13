Like/Dislike: Here's how you break the internet

ImageASJ was flagged and fined after he scored last week because he used a football as a prop. Is this really a priority? If the use of the football as a prop is the most egregious of offenses, I'll take it. I have no problem with end zone celebrations. Most people find them fun. But why would we want to entertain the folks who have thrown down $100 for one ticket? The next thing you know, we will start to water down the beer! Oh wait, that's already happened. Don't worry Seattle, it's not like a mascot was on the loose. Oh wait, that's already happened. So if we could put a priority on stronger beer and keeping ourselves safe from wildlife, I will take end zone celebrations with the football as a prop.