Like/Dislike: Eli Manning lost in translation

I really like the Bills' fans and couldn't be happier for them. I had season tickets for the Chargers during the middle part of the 2000s, and the Bills came to town in 2005. The Bills Mafia took over my section of the Jack Murphy Stadium parking lot. I was amazed, too, because the Bills were in the midst of a 5-11 season. But the fans were out there in full force. Of course, I couldn't help myself and wandered into the mix. The fans couldn't have been more gracious and welcoming to me and my new bride, Rosie McGee. Food, beverages, games of Beirut were all offered up. A dude let me wear his Fred Flintstone Water Buffalo Lodge hat (which is kind of gross in hindsight, but whatever). Even this year at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the fans were amazing as evidenced by this video from Fan Pass. So I've always had a huge affinity for the Bills Mafia. They are great fans.