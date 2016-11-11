Like/dislike: Cowboys must keep starting Dak Prescott

And if you're asking yourself if that's the same Rodger Lodge from that dating show that you watched as a kid in the 1990s, it be. The show was called "Blind Date" and it was pretty awesome. But here's something else you might find striking. Lodge had a roommate in the 1990s. Guess who it is. No, not Bret Michaels. Though, that's a good guess. No, it was John Stamos. That's right, Stamos in his prime and Lodge, who had the hottest show going. They had to be the Shaq and Kobe of Los Angeles during that time, right? I'm telling you, I always tell Rodger that he needs to write book. Well, I'm telling him that and to stop asking me about Romo because there is no viable reason to even ask about it.