Like/Dislike: Are you serious with that trade offer?

Speaking of Moreno, he could return to the Dolphins this week. He's no lock to regain his role as the team's top runner. My guess is that he's going to need at least another week off. I actually hope the Dolphins coaching staff will continue to feed Miller to see if he's capable of being the man in Miami. Perhaps all he needed was a push. And a legitimate push, too. Not Daniel Thomas or some of the other curtain-jerkers they tried to pass off to us in Miami. Maybe this is the one thing Miller needed to be elevated to a star. It's now or never for him.