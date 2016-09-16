Like/dislike: Antonio Brown's quest for 20 touchdowns

So historically, it hasn't gone well. But I don't know man, you still need to remember football is played by human beings with real emotions. Pride means a lot. Just look at Thursday night. Everybody buried the Bills and Tyrod Taylor. He throws three touchdowns. Sure they didn't win in the end, but this is fantasy so don't act like you care about that. You care about fantasy points that sat on your bench with Tyrod. (And hopefully Sammy Watkins, too. Oh lord, I hope you benched him.) Bottom line, it's important to digest all of the information and make informed choices. I'm all for that. Sometimes, though, you need to step away from all of that and look at the game from a human level.